Fond du Lac fire causes extensive damage to home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac crews are investigating a late Thursday morning house fire.

Crews from Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a report of a house fire in the 100 block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, crews encountered heay fire conditions showing from the front of the 2-story wood frame single family dwelling.

The fire was extinguished but not before it caused extensive damage to the home.

FDLFR says the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries. Alliant Energy responded to the scene to secure gas and electric utilities. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and undetermined. Investigators say they have no reason to believe the fire was suspicious at this time but will complete their investigation before rendering a possible cause.

Off-duty crews were called in to assist in firefighting efforts and to provide coverage throught the city.

FDLFR crews say they will be canvassing the neighborhood tomorrow handing out fire safety literature.

