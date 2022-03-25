FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary has announced his retirement from the City of Fond du Lac Fire Department.

Officials say O’Leary will retire on April 13, 2022, after serving for 13+ years in Fond du Lac. He began his career in Fire Service in 1979 as a Firefighter in Wheaton, Ill. and St. Charles Ill. before moving to Durham, N.H. to become Fire Chief. He accepted the Fond du Lac Chief’s Position in 2009.

O’Leary’s career with Fond du Lac had numerous and lasting accomplishments including achieving the industry’s benchmark for excellence, CFAI (Commission of Fire Accreditation International) Accreditation in 2015 and then re-accreditation in 2021.

The City of Fond du Lac also attained IOS 1 (Insurance Services Office) status, the gold standard, for the first time in the city’s history under O’Leary.

The Fire Chief led the effort to develop a state of the art Public Safety Training Facility, which enhanced the training capability and the performance of the entire department.

Chief O’Leary’s service to the people of Fond du Lac has set a standard of excellence and an enduring legacy of superb leadership.