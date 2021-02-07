Fond du Lac fire crews report ‘large’ commercial dumpster fire, no foul play suspected

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue crews worked to extinguish an enclosed commercial dumpster fire that ignited late Saturday night, according to officials.

At around Midnight on Saturday, the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue shared on its Facebook page that crews were “on scene of a large enclosed commercial dumpster fire outside of Mercury Marine Plant 17.”

After reaching out to the Department for more information on the incident, fire officials report no injuries resulted during the fire and no foul play is suspected.

Authorities say they are not investigating the incident further at this time.