FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several dogs have reportedly been rescued from a Fond du Lac house fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue reports crews are battling the fire in the 100 block of 8th Street.

The fire is reportedly on the first floor of a 2-story wood frame house.

The Humane Society has been called to assist with the dogs. Alliant Energy has also reportedly been called to secure electrical services.