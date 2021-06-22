Fond du Lac Fire Department to host pipeline safety training with TC Energy

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV)- TC Energy is partnering with the Fond du Lac Fire Department to host four separate pipeline safety trainings for both local first responders and public officials.

During the multiple days of training, TC Energy will review the extent of their pipeline systems throughout the county, the basics of a transmission pipeline system, compression facilities, and reviewing how to identify and respond to a pipeline emergency.

TC Energy owns and operates nearly 30,000 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines that span over 38 different states across the U.S. The state of Wisconsin is home to nearly 2,000 miles of those pipeline systems.

These multiple training sessions are an opportunity to learn about the pipeline system that runs through the nearby area along with getting to meet and build a relationship with the local technicians and managers working in local communities. TC Energy’s training sessions will continue from June 22 through June 24.

