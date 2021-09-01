Fond du Lac fire destroys garage, down power lines hinder access to flames

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage is completely destroyed after a fire, reports Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

According to a release, the department was alerted to a garage on fire near the 100 block of Everett St. around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews say when they arrived the structure was fully engulfed in flames. They note the fire spread to a nearby garage that had limited access due to numerous power lines being down as a result of the fire.

It took about 30 minutes, fire personnel says, to bring the flames under control and extinguish the fire.

The neighboring garage received minimal damage and no injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, but Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says it is being investigated.

Alliant Energy was called to secure the downed power lines.