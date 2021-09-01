FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac fire destroys garage, down power lines hinder access to flames

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A garage is completely destroyed after a fire, reports Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

According to a release, the department was alerted to a garage on fire near the 100 block of Everett St. around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews say when they arrived the structure was fully engulfed in flames. They note the fire spread to a nearby garage that had limited access due to numerous power lines being down as a result of the fire.

It took about 30 minutes, fire personnel says, to bring the flames under control and extinguish the fire.

The neighboring garage received minimal damage and no injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, but Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says it is being investigated.

Alliant Energy was called to secure the downed power lines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers top pick Frelick makes Timber Rattlers debut

Sports Xtra: St. Norbert's Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week