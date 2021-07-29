FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac fire leads to neighborhood canvas Friday, cause under investigation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Thursday night house fire is leading to fire safety and residential fire inspections in Fond du Lac Friday.

According to a release, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, near the 100 block of 3rd Street.

Smoke was pouring out of an enclosed porch, says crew. The building on fire was a two-story home.

Noticing the fire, a bystander tried to extinguish it before the Fire Rescue arrived.

After putting out the remaining flames, firefighters say items in the immediate area of the blaze and a portion of the interior of the home received moderate damage.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue and the FDL Police Department will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

The department says firefighters will be conducting a neighborhood canvas Friday within the area of this address, providing fire safety literature and offering residential fire inspections. 

