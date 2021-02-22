FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue become an internationally reaccredited agency

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR) staff members went before the Commission on Fire Accreditation International to try to regain accreditation.

FDLFR says, the commission voted unanimously to again grant accredited status to FDLFR.

“I am so proud of our entire organization and extremely happy for the community of Fond du Lac,” says Fire/Rescue Chief Peter O’Leary.

City Manager Joe Moore and Local 400 President Keith Wendt joined several senior FDLFR staff members at the Zoom meeting with the commission.

“It was truly a team effort which included our citizens, all our personnel and various other city resources.  Without everyone’s collective efforts, we would not have been here today,” says Chief O’Leary. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship