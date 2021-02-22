Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue become an internationally reaccredited agency

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR) staff members went before the Commission on Fire Accreditation International to try to regain accreditation.

FDLFR says, the commission voted unanimously to again grant accredited status to FDLFR.

“I am so proud of our entire organization and extremely happy for the community of Fond du Lac,” says Fire/Rescue Chief Peter O’Leary.

City Manager Joe Moore and Local 400 President Keith Wendt joined several senior FDLFR staff members at the Zoom meeting with the commission.

“It was truly a team effort which included our citizens, all our personnel and various other city resources. Without everyone’s collective efforts, we would not have been here today,” says Chief O’Leary.