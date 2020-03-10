Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue delivers Dominos pizza on ‘Firetruck Day’

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue will be using their firetrucks to deliver Dominos pizzas to customers in celebration of Firetruck Day on March 10.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, they have partnered with the local Dominos to deliver pizzas with their firetrucks to nine lucky customers on Wednesday between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Firefighters say if they find working smoke detectors the customer will get $20 store credit. If they find that smoke detectors are not properly working they will replace them.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue writes, “We hope you order a pizza and get a surprise visit from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.”