Fond du Lac Fire Rescue hosts event to help fund public outreach programs

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac residents will be able to simultaneously enjoy some delicious ice cream and support the local Fond du Lac Fire Rescue on June 5.

The fire department will be hosting a Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Appreciation Night on Friday to help fund public outreach programs.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the local Dairy Queen Grill & Chill on West Johnson Street.

Firefighters say 50% of the gross sales made at the event will be donated directly to their department.

The fire department also notes that fire crews will be on hand to say hello to residents while also maintaining social distancing practices.

