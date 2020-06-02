FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue hosts event to help fund public outreach programs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fonddulacfire_1496052533471.jpg

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac residents will be able to simultaneously enjoy some delicious ice cream and support the local Fond du Lac Fire Rescue on June 5.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The fire department will be hosting a Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Appreciation Night on Friday to help fund public outreach programs.

The event will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the local Dairy Queen Grill & Chill on West Johnson Street.

Firefighters say 50% of the gross sales made at the event will be donated directly to their department.

The fire department also notes that fire crews will be on hand to say hello to residents while also maintaining social distancing practices.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"