FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Fond du Lac has revealed who will succeed Peter O’Leary as Fond du Lac’s fire chief.

After a unanimous decision by the Police & Fire Commission, Erick Gerritson has been promoted to fire chief. Gerritson previously worked as assistant chief of operations for the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and has been serving as interim fire chief since O’Leary’s retirement.

Nine candidates throughout the United States and Canada submitted applications to become the next fire chief, but it was Gerritson who was ultimately selected and promoted.

Gerritson’s interview was conducted by several other fire chiefs from the area, including Oshkosh, West Bend, and Sheboygan.

After the interview was conducted, all three fire chiefs agreed with the Police & Fire Commission that Gerritson held the capabilities of being the newest fire chief.

For more information about Erick Gerritson, you can visit Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue’s website here.