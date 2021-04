FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR) responded to a detached garage that was on fire, and assistance is needed for downed power lines.

According to the FDLFR’s Facebook post, Alliant Energy is needed for some downed power lines. There is no information on the cause of the fire.

The detached garage fire is at 114 East 9th Street.

FDLFR says the fire is now under control.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.