FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue respond to critically injured bicyclist, police investigate cause

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is critically injured and Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says a cause is unclear.

According to a release, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue (FDLFR) was alerted to a middle-aged man who was on the ground bleeding near North Military Road and Sibley Street around noon on Wednesday.

Responding crews say an emergency room physician was actually there providing initial care for the bleeding biker.

After they arrived, crews say they found the bicyclist in critical condition, but they could not find an exact cause for the injuries.

The bicyclist was transported to a Thedacare emergency department in Neenah.

Fond du Lac Police Department officials say they are investigating the incident.

