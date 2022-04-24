FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire Rescue announced that they will be offering residential fire inspections and handing out fire safety books on Monday.

This announcement followed a Sunday afternoon porch fire that ignited due to ‘improper discarding of smoking materials’.

According to the fire department, just before 3 p.m. crews responded to a report of a porch fire at a residence located in the 200 block of E. 1st Street in Fond du Lac.

Upon arrival, officials say they were met with a ‘smoldering fire’ blazing on an open porch.

Firefighters were able to overhaul the area of the fire, causing minor damage to the porch. No injuries were reported during the incident.

“This incident is an important reminder to properly dispose of discarded smoking materials in an appropriate fire-proof receptacle,” shared Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

Local fire agencies will reportedly take time on Monday to help educate the community on fire safety best practices as a way to help prevent fires.

“Fire companies will be canvassing the neighborhood tomorrow handing out fire safety literature, offering residential fire inspections, and expressing the importance of having working smoke detectors within the home,” said the department.