Fond du Lac firefighter/paramedic welcomed home after Afghanistan deployment

FOND DU LAC, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A welcome home celebration was held today for Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Firefighter/Paramedic Brett Hefty.

Hefty is also a sergeant in the Wisconsin Army National Guard who recently returned from an eight month deployment to Afghanistan.

A member of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry based in Green Bay, Hefty was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel on March 9th of last year.

He returned home this past November and has been given time to reconnect with family and friends before returning to the fire department this week.