FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28.

The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.

According to a release, FDLPD Detectives conducted a search warrant in the 400 block of Ann Street, where all five of the stolen firearms and ammunition from the burglary were recovered.

The suspect was arrested on charges of Burglary, Felon in Possession of Firearm(s), Criminal Damage to Property, and a nationwide warrant out of Oklahoma and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

From the onset of this burglary, our Detectives worked tirelessly to ensure these firearms did not hit the streets. I am so proud of this group of Detectives for their dedication, focus, and teamwork in solving this crime in a matter of days and keeping the stolen firearms from becoming part of any potential future gun violence. Chief Aaron Goldstein

No other information has been released.