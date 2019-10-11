FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac High School plays homecoming game one week after heavy rains submerged their field underwater

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Last week heavy rains caused Fond du Lac High School’s football field to be submerged in water due to flooding conditions.

The field was estimated to be about 3 to 4 feet underwater at one point.

Fast forward a week later and after waiting for the water to recede, the school played their homecoming game tonight.

The game was supposed to be played Friday night, but the school decided to move the game to Thursday night to avoid incoming rain and the possibility of more flooding.

The field has flooded on two occasions in the past six months.

