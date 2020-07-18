Fond du Lac holds last cruise for Jayden Kaufman

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) Five-year-old Jayden Kaufman was killed in a car accident and the community came together to honor him with a memorial ride.

Randi Smet, Jayden’s mother says, “Jayden’s just a vehicle boy loved working on race cars, demo cars and putting tires on.”

Its Jayden’s passion for cars that brought this crowd together for one last cruise.

Aaron Bergman, one of the organizers of ‘Jammin for Jayden’ says, “We were told that Jayden’s requests to have a birthday drive-by, so the drive for this is to have his birthday cruise for him.”

Duane Kaufman, Jayden’s grandfather says, “Jayden liked trucks motorcycles. He just loved trucks. he loved watching monster trucks on tv. He would just laugh and giggle.”

The death of a five-year-old is something no one can prepare for and couple that with a baby on the way, so the community came out to give Jayden and Jayden’s mother their full support.

Jayden won’t get the chance to meet his little sister Adelyn Jay Gertrude because his mother, Randi Smet is due to give birth any day now but Randi says a part of Jayden will live on in his sister.

Jayden’s little sister, Adelyn, is due any day now and you can help the family on their GoFundMe page.