Fond du Lac home damaged by morning fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The occupants of a Fond du Lac home were able to get out safely after smoke was seen coming from the roof Thursday morning.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 500 block of E. Bank Street after receiving a report of smoke rising from the roof.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., crews had the fire knocked down.

No other information is available at this time.

