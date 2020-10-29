Fond du Lac home damaged by morning fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The occupants of a Fond du Lac home were able to get out safely after smoke was seen coming from the roof Thursday morning.
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 500 block of E. Bank Street after receiving a report of smoke rising from the roof.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., crews had the fire knocked down.
No other information is available at this time.
