FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac home uninhabitable after Sunday evening fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Fond du Lac responded to a reported garage fire with an explosion on Feb. 21, that left a home uninhabitable.

The Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says they responded around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the 50 block of W. Bank Street for a reported detached garage on fire with an explosion. When arriving the garage was fully involved on fire.

According to reports the homeowner advised of a large propane tank inside which could have been the source of the explosion. The fire spread to a nearby home. The house along with another detached garage suffered heat damage.

The fire was under control within 45 minutes, and there were no injurieis reported.

According to officials, the home is uninhabitable.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship