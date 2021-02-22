Fond du Lac home uninhabitable after Sunday evening fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Fond du Lac responded to a reported garage fire with an explosion on Feb. 21, that left a home uninhabitable.

The Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says they responded around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the 50 block of W. Bank Street for a reported detached garage on fire with an explosion. When arriving the garage was fully involved on fire.

According to reports the homeowner advised of a large propane tank inside which could have been the source of the explosion. The fire spread to a nearby home. The house along with another detached garage suffered heat damage.

The fire was under control within 45 minutes, and there were no injurieis reported.

According to officials, the home is uninhabitable.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.