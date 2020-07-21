FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac house fire causes extensive damage

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., crews responded to 224 Doty street where police on scene reported heavy fire on the second floor of a two-story wood frame structure.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they were able to contain the flames and found the house to be vacant at the time of the fire.

Additional personal was called in to provide extra coverage for the city.

According to fire officials, the fire caused extensive damages to the roof and second floor. There were no injuries reported.

Alliant energy was called to the scene to secure electrical and gas lines. There is no known cause of the fire at this time, but an investigation is underway.

