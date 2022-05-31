FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After extensive investigating, the Fond du Lac School District alongside the Fond du Lac Police Department has determined the social media threat against Fond du Lac High School is not credible.

According to a release, the Fond du Lac Police Department traced the posting back to three students at Fond du Lac High school who were identified and interviewed, one of which was the male subject who was attributed to making the comment in question.

On Thursday, May 26, a student alleged that while walking in the hallway, she overheard a male subject state he had a gun. She advised she did not see any sort of weapon nor hear any specific threats or harm. The student did not report this comment to any staff or law enforcement.

On May 30, 2022, around 3:30 p.m., the Fond du Lac Police Department became aware of the comment circulating throughout social media.

Students will have school on Wednesday in-person, with extra police presence to ensure the safety of the students and staff.