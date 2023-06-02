FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man and a woman were arrested after a traffic stop in Fond du Lac resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and over 25 grams of ‘cocaine pills.’

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Lakeshore Drive, just north of Fond du Lac, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

The deputy reportedly observed indicators of drug use and utilized K9 Iro to perform an open-air sniff around the car. The K9 gave a positive alert, which led to a search of the vehicle.

Deputies say the search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 25 grams of “cocaine pills,” which are pills that look like medication but are actually pressed out of powdered cocaine.

The release noted that fentanyl and an ‘array of illegal drug paraphernalia’ were also found in the vehicle.

Image Credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Subsequently, a man and a woman were arrested and booked into the Fond du Lac County jail on ‘numerous drug-related charges.’

During booking, jailers located additional drugs hidden on the woman’s person, authorities say. It was also noted that she is a convicted felon and is currently on probation for possession of methamphetamine. The man also reportedly has prior drug arrests.

No further information was provided.