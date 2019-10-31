Fond du Lac looking for helping shoveling snow off football field before playoff game

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fond du Lac Athletics are looking for volunteers to help shovel off Fruth Field before their Level 2 playoff game Friday.

Tim Hanson from the Fond du Lac High School Booster Club says they need help clearing off about 6 inches of snow from the field.

Hanson says they need 100 shovelers with plastic shovels and plastic tarps to help clear the snow.

Those interested in helping clean off the football field are invited to meet in the South Street parking lot.

“We are going to stay under the lights until we are done,” says Hanson.

Fond du Lac host Sun Prairie on Friday.