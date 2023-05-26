FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac have arrested a man in connection to a domestic violence incident that occurred back in early January 2023.

According to a release, on Tuesday, May 23, the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took 46-year-old Lataye Smith into custody on a warrant for Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide.

Back on January 7, 2023, at around 3:30 a.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) responded to a domestic violence investigation where a 39-year-old woman from Fond du Lac escaped her apartment in the 100 block of South Main Street to the safety of the department, but not before being cut multiple times by a knife.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she received treatment for what appeared to be significant yet non-life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms.

Smith allegedly fled the area before police officers could take him into custody. However, on Tuesday, authorities took him into custody in Chicago, Illinois. He is being held at the Cook County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

Chief Aaron Goldstein said, “The arrest of Smith reflects FDLPD’s commitment to holding individuals accountable and bringing justice to the survivors and victims of violent crime. We continue to show that for those who commit violent crimes in our community, FDLPD will not rest until you are found and in custody.”

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any more information is released.