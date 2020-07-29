Fond du Lac man arrested after pursuit, single-vehicle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Fond du Lac man is in custody after a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning.

At around 4:15 a.m., a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a defective headlamp.

The vehicle, traveling north on CTH D in the Town of Byron, did not stop for the deputy. The vehicle increased its speed and continued north. The deputy recorded the license plate information for the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

After stopping for a short period of time, authorities say the deputy continued in the direction of the vehicle and located the suspect walking on Pioneer Road near Military Road.

A witness had called dispatch to report that he had witnessed the suspect vehicle crash at the intersection and the man, who the deputy made contact with, had exited the vehicle.

The suspect, a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man, was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities say he is facing charges of felony fleeing, speeding, operating after suspension, operating with a suspended registration, defective headlamp, fail to maintain control, and reckless driving.

