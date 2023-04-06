FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Fond du Lac man who authorities say repeatedly threatened to ‘shoot up a school’ after being arrested for a third OWI offense.

A release from District Attorney Eric Toney states that Darrell T. Scott was charged with Terrorist Threats – Use of a Dangerous Weapon and misdemeanor violations.

Scott was arrested for an OWI third offense on April 4, and is alleged to have made repeated statements that once released from custody he would buy an assault rifle to ‘shoot up a school’ and that he “thinks about it daily.”

The release does note that no specific target was mentioned.

According to a criminal complaint, Scott was pulled over for going 94 mph in a 65 mph zone on WIS 151 in Waupun around 11:15 p.m. on April 4. When asked for his driver’s license, Scott reportedly handed the deputy a bank card.

After submitting a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), it showed a value of .105 BAC. Scott’s two prior OWI convictions were in 1996.

During Scott’s initial court appearance, cash bond was set at $1 million dollars.

Anyone that threatens to commit a school shooting and threaten the lives of students and educators will be aggressively prosecuted in our community. Parents must have confidence that when they send their children to school that they will come home safely and teachers must feel safe while educating children in our community. District Attorney Eric Toney

Scott is charged with one felony and two misdemeanors:

Terrorist Threats – Use of a Dangerous Weapon (Class I Felony) Maximum penalty of seven years and 6 months of imprisonment and/or a fine of not more than $10,000.

(Class I Felony) OWI 3 rd Offense (Unclassified Misdemeanor) Minimum 45 days of jail but not more than 1 year in jail and a minimum fine of $600 but not more than $2,000.

(Unclassified Misdemeanor) Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols (Unclassified Misdemeanor) Maximum imprisonment of six months and/or a fine not more than $1,000.

(Unclassified Misdemeanor)

This case is being investigated by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and no further information was provided.