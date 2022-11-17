FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 57-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested in regard to the death of a woman who was found dead in her home on November 12.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 16, officers continued their investigation into the ‘suspicious death’. FDLPD executed a search warrant in the 0-100 block of East Merrill Avenue.

Officers say that a 57-year-old man was arrested in regard to the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney and is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Resisting/Obstruction will be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

No other information was provided but more details are anticipated in the upcoming days.

The investigation is still ongoing and Local 5 will update this story when new details emerge.