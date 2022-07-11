DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is facing multiple charges, after getting arrested with two children in his car during an apparent drug bust.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 36-year-old Juan Mendez is facing four charges related to an alleged drug deal on July 7. Authorities with the Brown County Drug Task Force reportedly met with a confidential source to try to get them to place an order to buy two kilograms of cocaine.

The purchase was supposed to be for $54,000, and from a Hispanic man known as ‘Gordo’. The man was later identified as Mendez. The source reportedly had bought pounds of marijuana and cocaine from him in the past.

The source and Mendez then agreed to meet at the Walmart in De Pere for the deal. Around 9 p.m., authorities did a traffic stop on Mendez’s vehicle.

During the traffic stop, over 2,000 grams of cocaine were found. Documents were also found in the car that included receipts for the purchase of a gun, receipts of money that was sent to Mexico and receipts for cashier’s checks.

In the complaint, it says that Mendez brought two children with him. One was a 4-year-old and the other was a 16-year-old. Authorities said that a 4-year-old would be in ‘extreme danger’ during the drug deal.

Mendez is charged with the following:

Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine (>40G) Felony Up to forty years in prison

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Neglecting a Child – Specified Harm Did Not Occur and Child Under Six Years of Age Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Neglecting a Child – Specified Harm Did Not Occur Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Mendez was scheduled to have his initial appearance on July 8. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are relealsed.