Fond du Lac man charged for allegedly hitting 11-year-old with car

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac local is being charged with nine counts, ranging from attempt to flee and first degree recklessly endangering safety, says law enforcement.

According to a criminal complaint, a police officer was called to a hit and run near Forest Ave. November 6, 2020.

Witnesses say they heard the squealing of the tires before they saw a red Chevy, possibly driven by 50-year-old Patrick Gipson.

After investigation, law enforcement believes Gipson was arguing with 5 kids before he got into his vehicle and drove straight at them, hitting the 11-year-old with the front of his car.

Officers were alerted of the location of the red Chevy and started a car chase, with speeds ranging up to 65-70 miles per hour.

The Beaver Dam Police Department and a Columbia County Deputy were able to use tire deflation devices on US Hwy 151, which damaged the tires on Gipson’s car.

After the car crashed into a ditch, officers say Gipson refused to do what he was told until multiple law enforcement officers started approaching him.

Gipson later told the police that he was able to evade capture because of his time as a race car driver at Slinger when he was 22.

