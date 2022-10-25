FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac was recently charged with voter fraud, after allegedly double voting in the 2020 election.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that 74-year-old Edward Malnar was charged with double voting in Wisconsin and Michigan in the November 2020 election. In the criminal complaint, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office saying that Malnar may have voted in two different states.

The referral was sent in April 2022. A detective spoke with Malnar at his residence. Malnar reportedly said that the last time he voted in Michigan was four years ago.

Eventually, authorities received documents that showed Malnar voted in Wisconsin and in Michigan.

Malnar is charged with:

Election Fraud – Vote More Than Once Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Malnar was summoned, but no court date has been set. No additional information was provided.