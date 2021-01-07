FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac man charged with homicide as hate crime found incompetent

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Fond du Lac man charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he targeted a white victim has been committed to a psychiatric facility.

27-year-old Daniel Navarro, who is Mexican American, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a hate crime enhancer for the July 3 crash which killed Phillip Thiessen in Fond du Lac County.

Prosecutors say Navarro struck Thiessen’s motorcycle head-on in the town of Taycheedah. A Fond du Lac County judge ruled Wednesday Navarro is not competent to stand trial.

Authorities say Navarro told investigators he had been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, and poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked by white people because of his race.

