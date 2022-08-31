FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man appeared in court on Wednesday, and was charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson.

Johnson, who was out celebrating his birthday on August 19, was shot and killed near 290 Marquette Street in Fond du Lac after an alleged argument with Timothy Brown.

Around 7 a.m. on August 20, officers arrived to find Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, authorities say that Johnson and Brown were arguing outside of a pub around 3 a.m. on Saturday. After leaving the pub, surveillance video shows them walking together toward the area where officers found Johnson’s body.

Both witnesses and surveillance video confirm that four gunshots were heard all within 28 seconds of each other, between 3:11 and 3:12 a.m. An autopsy confirmed that Johnson had four gunshot wounds.

The criminal complaint states that while conducting a search warrant at Brown’s residence, officers located the clothes that matched what Brown was wearing that night, and found blood on Brown’s shoes that later was tested and matched Johnson’s DNA.

Brown was arrested two days after the incident, and was interviewed by investigators. Brown told officers that he was at a friend’s house in Waupun on Friday night, went home around 10:45 p.m., and hasn’t spoken to Johnson in months.

Officers say that Brown then changed his story, saying he was at the bar with Johnson and admitted to getting into an argument with him. Brown explained that the ‘wetness’ he felt on him was from Johnson spitting on him.

Brown was previously convicted of ‘Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine’ in 2013.

Court records show that Brown was charged with:

First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to life in prison (Could be increased by up to 5 years due to using a dangerous weapon)

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Felony Sentence of not more than 10 years, a fine of up to $25,000, or both



Brown is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

No other information has been released at this moment.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when more details emerge.