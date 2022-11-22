FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Fond du Lac is accused of murdering the woman he was in a relationship with, and is facing three charges.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 57-year-old Gary Davis is facing multiple charges after allegedly killing a woman he was in a relationship with. On November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers were sent to 70 East Merrill Avenue for a welfare check.

Neighbors said they have not heard from the woman, later identified as Jacquelyn Rooney, in a few days. However, Rooney’s car was reportedly parked at Somewhere Bar.

Officers were eventually let into Rooney’s apartment, where she was found dead on the floor. The complaint says that Rooney was covered with items, including blankets and ‘debris’.

Police did end up finding a pair of shoes at the residence that appeared to be men’s shoes. Authorities reviewed surveillance video that showed Davis as the one who drove Rooney’s vehicle to Somewhere Bar.

After interviewing Rooney’s family, it was learned that both Davis and Rooney were in an intimate relationship. The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the skull.

When authorities interviewed Davis, he said the last time he spoke with Rooney was on November 8 around 9 p.m.

On November 16, detectives spoke with Davis and he admitted that the shoes in the apartment belonged to him. He also acknowledged moving Rooney’s car to the bar.

Witnesses told authorities that Davis and Rooney ‘fought all the time’ and even alleged that Davis assaulted her in the past.

Davis is charged with the following:

First Degree Intentional Homicide, Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to life in prison (Due to being a repeater and using a dangerous weapon, sentence can be increased up to 11 years)

Mayhem, Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 40 years in prison (Due to being a repeater and using a dangerous weapon, sentence can be increased up to 11 years)

Hiding a Corpse, Repeater Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison (Due to being a repeater, sentence can be increased by six years)



Davis was in court on November 22 for his initial appearance. His cash bail was set at $2 million. No additional information was provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.