Fond du Lac man convicted for shooting that paralyzed one in 2018

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that a jury convicted a Fond du Lac resident Friday involved in a shooting that left one person paralyzed.

According to the criminal complaint, Delaney Watt was convicted of 13 felonies and one misdemeanor after a five-day jury trial. In total, officials say Watt faces a potential prison term of more than 200 years and 70 years of extended supervision.

In addition, the complaint says Watt’s conviction is the result of a shooting that occurred on Sept. 12, 2018, in the City of Fond du Lac near Forest Ave. Watt was convicted of firing three bullets at a group of people walking into an apartment complex.

Overall, two people were struck by Watt’s bullets. One became paralyzed from the waist down as a result of their injuries and the other suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

The court documents say the evidence reflected that the shooting appeared drug-related over a debt owed by one of the victims who was not struck by any bullets.

Officers say Watt was on probation at the time of the shooting and was identified as a suspect by an anonymous source. Watt was then located in a car observed leaving the scene of the shooting and was taken into custody on a probation hold less than a day after the shooting.

The convictions are as follows:

Two class D felony counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a repeater.

Four class F felony counts of recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon as a repeater.

Two class G felony counts of felon in possession of a firearm with a dangerous weapon as a repeater.

One class F felony count of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm with a dangerous weapon as a repeater.

One class C felony count of possession of intent to deliver cocaine, greater than 40 grams, as a party to a crime, with a dangerous weapon, and as a 2nd and subsequent offender.

One class H felony count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, greater than 200 grams but less than 1,000 grams, as a party to a crime, with a dangerous weapon, and as a 2nd and subsequent offender.

One class I felony count of maintaining a drug trafficking place as a party to a crime with a dangerous weapon, and as a 2nd and subsequent offender.

One class I felony count of possession of marijuana as a second and subsequent offender.

One class A misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

The complaint says numerous counts were dismissed during the trial to conform to the facts and evidence obtained during the trial.