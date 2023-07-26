FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old Fond du Lac man was convicted of two charges stemming from the robbery and death of a 26-year-old in the City of Fond du Lac.

Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Julius A. Freeman Jr. was convicted by a jury of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, and armed robbery, as party to a crime, after a seven-day trial.

The conviction stems from the October 17, 2021, death of Benzel Rose on 8th Street, where Rose was found with a single gunshot wound to the head. In addition, a large amount of cash and a firearm was stolen.

The testimony revealed that 29-year-old Eric Perry and Freeman Jr. committed an armed robbery of Rose at the residence, and it is alleged that Perry was the individual that pulled the trigger and shot Rose.

“We want those involved in a shooting or homicide to know that they will be aggressively prosecuted and held accountable through our justice system,” said Toney. “We will continue to partner with law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and convict anyone responsible for threatening public safety in our community, and we will not rest.”

Bond was revoked for Freeman Jr., and the sentencing date has been set for October 11.