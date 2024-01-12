FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a four-day jury trial, 33-year-old Timothy D. Brown was convicted of First Degree Intentional Homicide stemming from an August 2022 deadly shooting near a pub in Fond du Lac.

A release from Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney states that Brown was convicted of First Degree Intentional Homicide with a Dangerous Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm on January 12, stemming from the shooting death of 40-year-old Brandon Johnson which occurred back in August 2022 in the 200 block of Marquette Street in Fond du Lac.

Johnson, who was out celebrating his birthday on August 19, 2022, was shot and killed after an alleged argument with Brown, which authorities say happened in the early morning hours of August 20, 2022.

Around 7 a.m. on August 20, officers arrived to find Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, authorities say that Johnson and Brown were arguing outside of a pub around 3 a.m. on Saturday. After leaving the pub, surveillance video shows them walking together toward the area where officers found Johnson’s body.

Brown was arrested two days after the incident after authorities reportedly found clothes that matched what Brown was wearing the night of the shooting during a search warrant at Brown’s residence. Officers also reportedly found blood on Brown’s shoes that later was tested and matched Johnson’s DNA.

Judge Tricia Walker revoked Brown’s bond, and ordered a pre-sentence investigation report, with a sentencing date scheduled for March 17.

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Brandon Johnson and our sincere gratitude to the jury for their time and attention during this jury trial. We continue to work with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute gun violence in our community and hold violent criminals accountable by taking them off our streets. This was an incredibly well-documented investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and their detective bureau, which was instrumental in securing these convictions. District Attorney Eric Toney

