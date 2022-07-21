FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Back in February, five people were charged with election fraud charges in their involvement with the November 2020 election.

On Thursday, July 21, one man was convicted for his crimes.

According to a release, Lawrence Klug, 76, of Fond du Lac was convicted of Misdemeanor “Election Fraud – Falsify Voter Registration” for illegally voting in Fond du Lac County in the 2020 presidential election, while Klug was residing outside of the area.

“Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and this is an important step in protecting the integrity of our electoral process,” said District Attorney Eric J. Toney. “This defendant illegally voted in Fond du Lac County, while living outside of Fond du Lac County. This allowed him to vote in legislative races and a congressional race in which the defendant was not legally allowed to vote in.”

In a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, Klug allegedly used the address of 114 South Main Street in Fond du Lac. Police say this address is a UPS Store and is not a residential address.

Court records show that Klug had one count of Felony “Election Fraud – Providing False Information to Election Official” dismissed.

Klug was sentenced to a $500 fine and court costs, his maximum possible penalty was up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.