Fond du Lac man crashes into light pole, has gunshot wound to leg

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police responded to a single-vehicle car crash, as a car had substantial damage after hitting a light pole and several parking meters.

According to the Fond du Lac Police, on Feb. 5 around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to the incident. The driver was a 39-year-old man from Fond du Lac who was found unresponsive but was breathing.

The incident was in the area of South Marr St. and Sheboygan St.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Ambulance transported the victim to St. Agnes Hospital.

The victim was transported by helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.

It was found that once at the hospital the victim had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation is ongoing.

