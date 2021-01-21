Fond du Lac man dead after crash with semi near Kiekhaefer Parkway

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says a Fond du Lac man is dead after being hit by a semi and striking a tree.

According to a release, the crash happened around noon on USH 151 near Kiekhaefer Parkway in the Town of Taycheedah.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash looks to have started when a pickup truck driven by a 68-year-old Fond du Lac man was stopping or slowing to make a left turn into a driveway when it was struck from behind by a semi driven by a 60-year-old Winnebago County man.

Deputies say the crash made the pickup truck travel off the road and hit a tree, resulting in the death of the Fond du Lac driver despite lifesaving attempts by medical personnel at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and the driver’s names will not be released until family members are notified.