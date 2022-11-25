TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of Waupun.

Authorities say that a deputy attempted to stop a car that was reportedly speeding on CTH C near US Highway 151 in Trenton when the vehicle had allegedly sped away.

About one minute later, the deputy located the car, which had crashed into a tree next to the road.

The release states that deputies manually extricated the driver from the ‘severely damaged’ car and immediately began lifesaving actions. Unfortunately, the driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac was the only person in the car.

The crash is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

No additional information has been provided, and Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.