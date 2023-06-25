FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One man was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute incident that led to both a vehicle and foot pursuit of the 27-year-old suspect through Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of 4th Street around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday following a 911 call. Initial reports detailed that a male suspect left a home in a vehicle after an alleged ‘physical domestic violence crime.’

Officers say that the victim, a 20-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital by a family member to be treated for injuries.

After spotting the suspect in the area of 11th Street and Ann Street, officers attempted a traffic stop but the 27-year-old suspect reportedly didn’t pull over and sped away. Authorities say the pursuit reached speeds of 60 mph throughout portions of Fond du Lac.

During the pursuit, the suspect stopped the vehicle in the 300 block of West 11th Street and reportedly ran from FDLPD Officers. Officers chased the suspect on foot until he ran into a house in the 400 block of Ann Street.

The suspect was taken into custody inside the residence, officers say, and he received a medical assessment by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue due to minor injuries that happened before the pursuit.

The 27-year-old was arrested on charges of:

Strangulation and Suffocation

Intimidation of a Victim

Disorderly Conduct

Battery

Obstructing an Officer

Fleeing from an Officer

False Imprisonment

Possession of Marijuana

Probation and Parole Hold

The Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

The domestic incident and vehicle pursuit both remain under investigation. No further details have been released. Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.