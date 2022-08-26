A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose that occurred in 2020.

According to a release, Robert L. Harris faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Harris also faced charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place. However, those charges were dismissed.

“Fentanyl and opioids are killing people at historic rates and destroying families in communities across Wisconsin,” said District Attorney Eric J. Toney. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively investigate and prosecute those that deliver poison into our community to hold them accountable and keep our streets safe.”

Court records show that Harris’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 21.

