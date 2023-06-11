TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested for OWI as well as other drug charges after allegedly attempting to flee from deputies in which he would later crash and briefly become stuck in the vehicle.

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office details the incident that began around 1:05 a.m. on June 11 when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on WIS 151 in Taycheedah for reportedly tailgating another vehicle.

Deputies say the suspect allegedly failed to yield to deputies’ lights and sirens, increasing his speed in a reported attempt to ‘elude the deputy.’ When the pursuit began, authorities noticed the suspect vehicle had a flat tire, with the tread coming off shortly after the pursuit began.

While driving on three wheels, another Fond du Lac deputy was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. The suspect then reportedly attempted to exit WIS 151 at Johnson Street where it lost control and crashed.

Deputies say the 24-year-old driver became briefly stuck inside the vehicle, but was later able to get out himself. He was found to have minor injuries and was evaluated by deputies for ‘suspicion of operating while impaired.’

The release notes that he was reportedly found to be under the influence of an ‘illicit substance.’

Authorities say that he was arrested for OWI – 1st Offense, Felony Fleeing/Eluding, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Fentanyl. He was issued a citation for ‘Vehicle Following Too Closely.’

After the incident was over, authorities found out the man had an open case through Dodge County from May 2023 where he was charged with Felony Fleeing/Eluding, Resisting/Obstructing, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; in which he was released on a $200 signature bond.

Authorities say that he was also allegedly involved in an incident in Fond du Lac on June 9, 2023, where he was wanted after reportedly fleeing from officers during an investigation.

In total, the pursuit covered 3.5 miles, and no injuries, other than the minor injuries the suspect sustained in the crash, occurred.

No additional details have been released.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.