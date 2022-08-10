FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old man who is accused of intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist head-on back in 2020 learned his fate on Wednesday.

Daniel Navarro was found guilty in phase one of the two-phase trial. He is being charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide (Hate Crime).

Navarro was found guilty of a July 3, 2020 crash in which Navarro intentionally targeted a Harley Davidson Motorcycle killing the rider because he stated he believed the rider of a Harley Motorcycle would be white and racist.

The second phase of Navarro’s trial will determine whether or not the 29-year-old is guilty or not guilty by mental disease or defect as doctors will testify on Wednesday and Thursday about Navarro’s mental state.

Navarro’s case is expected to conclude on Thursday.