FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac man found with gunshots wounds after early morning shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Fond du Lac man is in ‘serious but stable condition’ after a shooting on Sunday morning in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the Department had officers located near multiple taverns during closing time, when at around 2 a.m., an officer outside Kings and Queens say they observed a physical altercation.

The officer adds that within moments they heard several gunshots and found a 34-year-old Fond du Lac man with gunshot wounds to his body. The Police Officer reports having immediately began life-saving measures which were then continued by the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue paramedics when they arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in ‘serious but stable condition.’ This incident remains under active investigation. Investigators are currently working to identify possible suspects. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police
Department Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or email nhahn@fdl.wi.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football 3-26

High School Football: Appleton East-Appleton North preview

Kimberly boys volleyball rallies past Fond du Lac

Notre Dame opens with comeback win over Menasha

Freedom track prepares for next opportunity, upcoming season

Ashwaubenon Jaguars football ready to roar into spring season