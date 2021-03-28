Fond du Lac man found with gunshots wounds after early morning shooting

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Fond du Lac man is in ‘serious but stable condition’ after a shooting on Sunday morning in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the Department had officers located near multiple taverns during closing time, when at around 2 a.m., an officer outside Kings and Queens say they observed a physical altercation.

The officer adds that within moments they heard several gunshots and found a 34-year-old Fond du Lac man with gunshot wounds to his body. The Police Officer reports having immediately began life-saving measures which were then continued by the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue paramedics when they arrived on the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in ‘serious but stable condition.’ This incident remains under active investigation. Investigators are currently working to identify possible suspects. Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police

Department Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or email nhahn@fdl.wi.gov.