FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old Fond du Lac man was sentenced to a bifurcated prison term for breaking a police officer’s nose and rupturing their ACL.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said Judge Laura Lavey sentenced Jayson Keniston to a 29-year prison term. Toney explained the sentence will include 14 years of initial confinement followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

A jury previously convicted Keniston on May 8, 2023, for the incident that took place back in January of 2022.

On January 13, 2022, a Fond du Lac police officer responded to a residence for a disorderly conduct complaint. The officer asked for the defendant’s identification.

After the request, the defendant viciously attacked the officer, resulting in the officer suffering a broken nose, a fractured thumb, a ruptured ACL, as well as other cuts and abrasions. The officer was noted to be suffering lingering effects from the attack.

“An attack on a police officer is an attack on an entire community because police officers risk their lives every day to keep us safe,” explained Toney. “I’m proud to see our community and the courts provide justice based on the jury’s verdicts and the strong sentence from Judge Lavey.”

Toney continued on to say that attacks on police officers will never be tolerated, and we will aggressively prosecute anyone that engages in violence against law enforcement.