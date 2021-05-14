FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac man given three years in prison for firearm possession

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a 2018 incident where he had a firearm even though he was a felon.

According to authorities, in a 2018 incident 37-year-old Marques Foster was driving a vehicle while his license was suspended. Following a canine alert on the vehicle, a loaded 9 mm handgun was found in the center console.

Foster reportedly has an long criminal history that includes:

  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Manufacture/delivery cocaine
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Battery
  • Obstructing an officer
  • Other offenses

District Attorney Eric Toney stated: “Many communities have seen a surge in gun violence, which is often drug-related. Thankfully the handgun was not used during the commission of these crimes but we will continue to aggressively prosecute these defendants and hold them accountable to ensure our streets remain safe.”

Foster was sentenced to three years of initial prison confinement and five years of extended supervision.

