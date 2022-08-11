FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Phase 2 of the 29-year-old accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist head-on took place in a Fond du Lac courthouse on Thursday.

District Attorney Eric Toney announced that the court found Daniel Navarro not guilty due to a mental disease or defect.

Two doctors that testified gave the opinion that the defendant experienced paranoid delusions from schizophrenia and was not guilty due to the disease.

“This was a horrific act of violence born out of hate and a mental illness. stated District Attorney Toney. “The defendant intentionally took the life of Phillip Thiessen because he was white and riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Phillip was an incredible man that helped some of the most vulnerable in our society as a retired Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation – Special Agent, a former Fairfax, Virginia Police Officer, and a United States Marine.”

Navarro will now be sent to a mental health facility instead of prison.