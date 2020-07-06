Fond du Lac man injured after accidental shooting incident in Lomira

LOMIRA, Wis. (WFRV) – An 80-year-old Fond du Lac man is injured after an accidental shooting incident in the Township of Lomira on Monday.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a golfer who had received a gunshot injury while golfing at The Golf Club at Camelot, in the Township of Lomira.

Upon initial investigation, deputies shared that it appeared a 50-year-old Lomira man was attempting to shoot a woodchuck on his property and while attempting to do so, a bullet ricocheted off some trees striking the 80-year-old Fond du Lac man.

Officials said the Fond du Lac man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation, Local 5 will update the story as it develops.

